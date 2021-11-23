Ole Miss’ Mingo is Geared up for the Egg Bowl

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels’ junior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is ready to go in the regular-season finale against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.

This season, Mingo has been battling a foot injury before the Alabama game that forced him to miss seven games.

“I probably won’t be 100 percent until after the season,” Mingo said. “I am good enough to go through being out there with my brothers.”

Mingo added that he has other brothers on the team battling injuries, but they all are going to fight until the end.

Mingo returned to the field in the 31-17 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. He recorded one reception for two yards.

Mingo has worked to get back to play as the Rebels look to finish the regular season with 10 wins.

“I don’t try to think about the pain in the game,” Mingo said. “I just try to do my assignment and get the job done.”

The Brandon, Mississippi, native had a career game against Tulane with six receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.

After the injury, Mingo didn’t believe that it would be a season-ending one.

“The only way is to attack the rehab part and try my best every week,” Mingo said. “Go see my guys play every week and motivate them as they motivate me to come in and rehab.”

Mingo added that it is a blessing to be back.

Mingo and the Rebels will take to the gridiron of Davis-Wade Stadium on Thursday against Mississippi State for the Egg Bowl trophy. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.