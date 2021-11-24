HottyToddy Staff Picks – Rivalry Week

Rivalry Week of the college football season is here. The last weekend of November brings some big matchups around the country.
No. 8 Ole Miss travels down to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the battle for the Golden Egg. The Iron Bowl is Saturday as No.3 Alabama travels over to the Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers.
This week the HottyToddy staff will pick from the SEC game slate and few from around the country.
Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.
After the 12th week: Adam 89-24, James 88-25, Caroline 88-26 and Alyssa 86-28.
Here are the games that the staff is picking:
No. 8 Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
Missouri vs No. 21 Arkansas
No. 1 Georgia vs Georgia Tech
Florida State vs Florida
No. 3 Alabama vs Auburn
Vanderbilt vs Tennessee
No. 16 Texas A&M vs LSU
Clemson vs South Carolina
Kentucky vs Louisville
No. 4 Ohio State vs No. 6 Michigan
No. 13 Oklahoma vs No. 9 Oklahoma State