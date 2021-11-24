HottyToddy Staff Picks – Rivalry Week

Rivalry Week of the college football season is here. The last weekend of November brings some big matchups around the country.

No. 8 Ole Miss travels down to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the battle for the Golden Egg. The Iron Bowl is Saturday as No.3 Alabama travels over to the Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers.

This week the HottyToddy staff will pick from the SEC game slate and few from around the country.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the 12th week: Adam 89-24, James 88-25, Caroline 88-26 and Alyssa 86-28.

Here are the games that the staff is picking:

No. 8 Ole Miss vs Mississippi State

Missouri vs No. 21 Arkansas

No. 1 Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Florida State vs Florida

No. 3 Alabama vs Auburn

Vanderbilt vs Tennessee

No. 16 Texas A&M vs LSU

Clemson vs South Carolina

Kentucky vs Louisville

No. 4 Ohio State vs No. 6 Michigan

No. 13 Oklahoma vs No. 9 Oklahoma State