Ole Miss’ Lebby Named Semifinalist for Broyles Award

For the second consecutive season, Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Jeff Lebby , has been named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday.

The Broyles Award is an annual award given to honor the best assistant coach in college football.

In his second season as offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, Lebby has the Rebel offense putting up solid numbers. Ole Miss ranks top 15 in the country in six separate offensive categories: total offense (517.5), rushing offense (230.6), completion percentage (.673), first downs (295), passes had intercepted (3) and turnovers lost (8).

Quarterback Matt Corral is in the Heisman conversation and was a semifinalist for both the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award.



Under Lebby’s guidance, Corral has thrown for 3,105 yards and 19 touchdowns on the season. He has also rushed for 552 yards and 10 TDs this year. Corral is one of only three FBS QBs with more than 15 passing touchdowns and at least 10 rushing TDs. He ranks ninth in the FBS in total offense (332.5 ypg).

With Lebby as the offensive coordinator, Ole Miss has gained 600-plus yards seven times in 21 games. Before Lebby and Lane Kiffin , the Rebels had 16 such games in the program’s 1,209 games.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports