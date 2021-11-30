Ole Miss’ Ashley Orkus Named Semifinalist for MAC Hermann Trophy

Ole Miss’ Ashely Orkus has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy, announced Tuesday by the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club.



The senior keeper becomes Ole Miss’ second-ever semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer, awarded annually since 1967. Orkus is the only goalkeeper among the 15 semifinalists and the first Rebel to make the cut since Rafaelle Souza in 2013.



The honor comes just a day after Orkus was tabbed United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Southeast Region. The Vestavia Hills, Alabama, native is the two-time defending SEC Goalkeeper of the Year, also reeling in First Team All-SEC honors each of the last two seasons.



Orkus started all 21 matches between the posts for the Rebs, earning 11 wins with six clean sheets. Orkus earned a 1.34 goals against average, posting a .724 save percentage with 76 saves. The senior also came forward to take most free kicks near midfield, delivering the fourth assist of her career.



With one full season of eligibility remaining, Orkus is already littered throughout the Rebel record book. The senior ranks third all-time with 251 saves in an Ole Miss kit, also tied for third with 32 career wins in goal. Orkus 19 career clean sheets ranks as the fourth most by an Ole Miss keeper.



Three finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, Dec. 8, in conjunction with the Women’s College Cup in Santa Clara, California. The 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 7, 2022 to formally announce this year’s winners.

