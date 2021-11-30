Wednesday, December 1, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Climbs to No.8 in the CFP Rankings

0
459

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels move up one spot to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings on the last day of November.

Ole Miss finished the regular season with a 10-2 overall record and a 6-2 mark in SEC play after a 31-21 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thanksgiving.

Ole Miss joined five other SEC schools in this week’s rankings: Georgia (1), Alabama (3), Arkansas (22), Kentucky (23) and Texas A&M (25).

Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels now await the bowl announcement to see what New Year’s Six Bowl game they will be headed.

Previous articleWater Valley Photographer Looking for Male Volunteers for New Book
Next articleOle Miss’ Matt Corral Wins 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles