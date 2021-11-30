Ole Miss Climbs to No.8 in the CFP Rankings

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com
The Ole Miss Rebels move up one spot to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings on the last day of November.
Ole Miss finished the regular season with a 10-2 overall record and a 6-2 mark in SEC play after a 31-21 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thanksgiving.
Ole Miss joined five other SEC schools in this week’s rankings: Georgia (1), Alabama (3), Arkansas (22), Kentucky (23) and Texas A&M (25).
Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels now await the bowl announcement to see what New Year’s Six Bowl game they will be headed.