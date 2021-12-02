Ole Miss’ Mac Brown Named to SEC Football Community Service Team

Ole Miss senior punter Mac Brown was selected to the Southeastern Conference Football Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday.



The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.



When he was in seventh grade, Brown had a modest goal of raising $500 for a childhood friend’s dad who had been diagnosed with ALS. Along with a group of neighborhood friends, Brown started Awesome Lemonade Stand, in Eden Prairie, Minn., to help his friend’s family.



10 years later, that $500 goal has ballooned to over $145,000 raised by Brown and his friends for ALS research. The Awesome Lemonade Stand is held on a late day in June and the 2021 fundraiser raised nearly $45,000.



Besides the Awesome Lemonade Stand, Brown has participated in many community service activities around Oxford and in Mississippi, including: Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Sweetheart for residents at The Blake in Oxford, Reading with the Rebels, Hope to Dream, Special Olympics, plus much more.



Brown, the 2020-21 Brad Davis Community Service Leader of the Year, has averaged 44.0 yards per punt this season for the Rebels. Twelve of Brown’s 38 punts have gone for more than 50 yards.

Staff Report