HottyToddy Staff Picks – Championship Week

Championship week of the college football season is here as this weekend conferences will crown a winner.

The SEC will be decided between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta, Georgia. The Big Ten will have Michigan playing Iowa.

This week the HottyToddy staff will pick from the SEC Championship game and a few from around the country.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the 13th week: Adam 97-27, Caroline 97-27, James 95-29 and Alyssa 93-31.

Here are the games that the staff is picking:

No. 10 Oregon vs No. 17 Utah

No. 9 Baylor vs No. 5 Oklahoma State

No. 3 Alabama vs No. 1 Georgia

No. 13 Iowa vs No. 2 Michigan

USC vs Cal

No. 21 Houston vs No. 4 Cincinnati

Staff Report