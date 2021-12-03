Ole Miss’ Corral Named as Finalist for Manning Award

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral continues to take home postseason accolades as he was named one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award on Friday.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that takes the candidates’ bowl performances into consideration in its balloting.

In marks the second straight season that Corral has been named a finalist for the Manning Award.

Corral, the 2021 Conerly Trophy winner and finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns, with just four interceptions. Corral also has 597 yards on the ground with 11 TDs.

The junior from Ventura, California, is the only player in the FBS with more than 3,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing this season.

The 11 rushing TDs are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He ranks ninth in the FBS in total offense (327.7). He is one of just three quarterbacks nationally to have thrown for at least 20 touchdowns and run for 11 or more TDs. He’s just the third Ole Miss QB in program history to tally 20 passing TDs in back-to-back seasons.

Corral and the Rebels await selection Sunday to see what New Year’s Six Bowl game they will attend.

