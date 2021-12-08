Ole Miss’ Drummond Headed to Reece’s Senior Bowl

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond has been invited to play in the Reece’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama.

Drummond helped lead the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season after a 31-21 victory over Mississippi State that has propelled them into the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Drummond led the receiving core with 67 receptions for 924 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

In the Egg Bowl, the Laurel, Mississippi native record a season-high with 14 receptions and in the season opener against Louisville, he had a season-high with 177 receiving yards.

Drummond has played three seasons for the Rebels after coming to Oxford after playing at East Mississippi Community College. He had 95 receptions, 1,466 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons.

In his tenure at Ole Miss, Drummond has played in 33 games with 105 receptions for 1529 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career.

Drummond and the Rebels return to the gridiron on New Year’s as they take on No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. The kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.