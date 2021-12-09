Ole Miss Football’s Acker, Johnson Earn Freshman All-SEC Accolades

A pair of Ole Miss football players Eli Acker and Tysheem Johnson have been named Freshman All-SEC by the conference office on Thursday.

Acker, an offensive lineman redshirt freshman, has appeared in eight contests this season with three starts at right guard. In his first career start, Acker played all 94 offensive snaps at right guard vs. Texas A&M. Against the Aggies, he blocked for a rushing attack that put up 257 yards, the most allowed by A&M this season.



The Columbus, Mississippi, native is a member of an offensive line group that has the Rebels ranked fourth in total offense (506.7 ypg), ninth in rushing offense (224.2 ypg) and seventh in first downs (318).



Johnson, a Preseason True Freshman All-America selection by 247Sports, has played in every game for the Rebels this season and started nine contests in the defensive backfield. He leads all Ole Miss freshman with 44 total tackles and four tackles for loss.



In his first collegiate appearance, Johnson tied for the team lead with eight tackles in the victory over Louisville in the season opener. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native registered his first career interception earlier in the season vs. LSU.

Ole Miss takes on No. 7 Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Years. The kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Staff Report