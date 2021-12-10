Ole Miss OC Jeff Lebby Headed to Oklahoma

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is headed to Oklahoma to join Brent Venables, who is the new head coach for the Sooners.

Lebby will serve Oklahoma in the same role that he had at Ole Miss.

This season, Ole Miss reached new heights with its first 10-win regular season en route to the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears.

The offense gained 6,080 yards and a total of 55 touchdowns, with 3389 yards in the air and 2,997 on the ground.

On Wednesday, Lebby took to Twitter to thank Rebel fans for the love and support over the last two seasons in Oxford.

Hard to describe how thankful we are as a family for the last two years – what an incredible ride it has been – THANK YOU Ole Miss – THANK YOU Oxford – #HYDR #Family #ScoredFromFar pic.twitter.com/jzJF3zjHG4 — Jeff Lebby (@Coach_Leb) December 9, 2021

Lebby played and coached at Oklahoma until an injury ended his playing career. He then spent four years with the Sooners as a student assistant coach.

Lebby came to the Ole Miss staff in 2020 with head coach Lane Kiffin. In the first season, the Rebels averaged 555.5 yards per game, which led the SEC and ranked third nationally in total offense. Ole Miss also broke the SEC record for total offense in conference games (562.4 ypg).

Lebby’s Ole Miss offense found success on the ground and through the air. The rushing attack topped the SEC (210.6 ypg), while the Rebels threw for 344.9 ypg to rank seventh nationally. As quarterbacks coach, Lebby helped Matt Corral become the nation’s leader in total offense as the sophomore QB accounted for 384.3 ypg. Corral also cracked the country’s top 10 in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passing efficiency. To cap off his first season at Ole Miss, Lebby was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award (nation’s best assistant coach).

Prior to arriving in Oxford, Lebby spent two seasons at the University of Central Florida. He joined the Knights in December 2017 as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the start of the 2019 season.



Under Lebby’s direction in 2019, UCF ranked second nationally in total offense (540.5), the most in program history. The Knights also ranked fifth in scoring (43.4), racking up 40 or more points in eight contests.

