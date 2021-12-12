Extras NewsFeaturedHottyToddy TVSports Ole Miss Football Heads to the Sugar Bowl December 12, 2021 0 197 By Terrigin Dixon Journalism Student Tagsstudents Facebook Twitter Pinterest Previous articleOle Miss Falls to Western Kentucky in the Holiday Hoopsgiving RELATED ARTICLES Basketball Ole Miss Falls to Western Kentucky in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Basketball Ole Miss Defeated Hofstra 59-37 Headlines ‘Francis’ the Price Street Pig is Home Uncategorized UM Alumna Returns as New Director of Dietetics Program Latest Videos OHS 2 Minute Morning - Dec. 1001:51 MDOT SR7 Roundabout VO00:28 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Dec. 901:43 HTN: 911 Calls, Fraternity Arrests and Football Season Review11:06 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Dec. 802:29 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Dec. 602:11 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Dec 202:11 2 Minute Morning - 12 1 2102:24 OHS 2 Minute Morning01:12 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Nov. 1901:59 84,459FansLike20,500FollowersFollow14,100FollowersFollow