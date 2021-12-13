Ole Miss’ Corral Wins Nissan Fan Vote for Heisman Trophy

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss junior quarterback Matt Corral won the Nissan fan vote for the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.

Corral missed being one of the top four players in New York for the trophy presentation on Dec. 11. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 trophy.

Corral finished seventh in the voting with 150 points.

This season, Corral led his team to its first 10-win regular season after a 31-21 victory over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Corral passed for 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions on this season.

Corral and the Rebels take on No. 7 Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Night. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.