Ole Miss Athletics Launches Official Twitch Channel

Ole Miss Athletics has officially launched its own Twitch channel, making it one of the first of its kind in intercollegiate athletics.

This innovative idea will allow Rebel fans, of all ages, to connect with Ole Miss Athletics in a whole new way.

“I am thrilled by the endless possibilities this initiative provides us,” said Assistant Athletics Director for Development, Matt McLaughlin. “Connecting current & former student-athletes with our fans will be a primary focus of this project, along with reaching new audiences.

“We want to provide content for everyone, of all ages and backgrounds. It will allow us to further showcase what makes Ole Miss and Oxford a premier destination for students and student-athletes.”

While more detailed programming will be released soon, Ole Miss fans can expect streams around National Signing Day & the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the coming weeks. Rebel fans are encouraged to follow & subscribe to the new OleMissAthletics channel.

Fans with Amazon Prime memberships can subscribe monthly through Prime Gaming, free of charge, by linking their Twitch and Amazon accounts, then hitting the subscribe button.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports