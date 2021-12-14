Ole Miss’ Corral Gears Up for the Sugar Bowl

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and his teammates are gearing up for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the No. 7 Baylor Bears to open the new year.

Corral led the Rebels to a 10-2 regular season and the first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021.

Ole Miss returned to the practice field for the first time on Monday after a break since the Egg Bowl victory over Mississippi State on Thanksgiving.

“The energy was great and everyone was glad to see each other and be back in the regiment,” Corral said. “ I missed it and I know a lot of the guys did too.”

Corral will be heading into his final game in an Ole Miss uniform with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby after taking the same position at Oklahoma.

This season, the offense has passed for 3,389 yards and a total of 6,080 yards gained.

“It’s big to know that this will be (Lebby’s) last game with us here,” Corral said. “Being around the camaraderie one last time is nothing like it. I am really excited to be back and getting back to work.”

In the past two weeks, the Rebels have used it to recharge from the 12-game season.

“Everyone was feeling fresh today (Monday) at practice,” Corral said.

Corral added that going against the first-team defense they had an issue defending No. 7 (Sam Williams).

“He’s got fresh legs,” Corral said. “It’s great for everyone it feels like day one again, but it’s not we just have to knock the rust off.”

The Rebels signal-caller said that he never put any thought into opting out of playing in a bowl game. When asked by the team’s leadership it was kinda like a curveball.

“I would not be in this position without them,” Corral said. “I am not gonna just leave because I know what is ahead. God has got me I am not going to worry about the negative part. I am going to give these guys all I got till it’s over.”

Corral and the Rebels take on Baylor on New Year’s Night at 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.