Ole Miss’ Williams Tabbed as an All-American by Sporting News

Ole Miss’ senior defensive lineman Sam Williams continues to garner postseason awards after being named second team All-American by Sporting News on Tuesday.

This season, Williams has recorded a school record 12.5 sacks, which ranks fourth in the FBS. His 56 total tackles are the most by a Rebel defensive lineman since 2018. Williams leads the Rebels in both tackles for loss (15.0) and forced fumbles (4).



The Montgomery, Alabama, native is third in the Ole Miss career record book (modern day) with 22.5 career sacks. He also ranks seventh all-time at Ole Miss in career TFLs with 32.5.



Williams has anchored an Ole Miss defense that has held their opponent without a first-half touchdown in three straight games. It was just the second time all season that Mississippi State had been held out of the end zone during the first 30 minutes of play.



Williams and the No. 8 Rebels will cap off the 2021 season with a matchup against No. 7 Baylor in the 2022 Sugar Bowl, on Jan. 1, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ole Miss is seeking its first 11-win season in program history.

