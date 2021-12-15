Ole Miss’ Corral and Williams Named to Phil Steele All-American Teams

Matt Corral earned his first All-American nod, while Sam Williams brought home his fourth on Tuesday when Phil Steele announced its 2021 All-American teams.



Corral was tabbed to Phil Steele’s third team while Williams was selected to the fourth team. Williams was previously named to the Associated Press, Walter Camp and Sporting News All-American teams.



Corral has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. Corral also has 597 yards on the ground with 11 TDs.



The junior from Ventura, California, is the only player in the FBS with more than 3,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing this season.



The 11 rushing TDs are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He ranks ninth in the FBS in total offense (327.7). He is one of just three quarterbacks nationally to have thrown for at least 20 touchdowns and run for 11 or more TDs. He’s just the third Ole Miss QB in program history to tally 20 passing TDs in back-to-back seasons.



Williams has a school record 12.5 sacks on the season, which ranks fourth in the FBS. His 56 total tackles are the most by a Rebel defensive lineman since 2018. Williams leads the Rebels in both tackles for loss (15.0) and forced fumbles (4).



The Montgomery, Alabama, native is third in the Ole Miss career record book (modern day) with 22.5 career sacks. He also ranks seventh all-time at Ole Miss in career TFLs with 32.5.



Williams has anchored an Ole Miss defense that has held their opponent without a first-half touchdown in three straight games. It was just the second time all season that Mississippi State had been held out of the end zone during the first 30 minutes of play.



Williams and the No. 8 Rebels will cap off the 2021 season with a matchup against No. 7 Baylor in the 2022 Sugar Bowl, on Jan. 1, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ole Miss is seeking its first 11-win season in program history.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports