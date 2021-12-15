Ole Miss Football Early Signing Day

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels football team is coming off a historic season on the gridiron with a 10-win regular season. Now with a Sugar Bowl appearance coming up, players have signed up to be part of the 2022 class. A total of 16 players committed to the program on Signing Day.

Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff have seven defensive players coming to the SIP in Tyler Banks (line backer), Taylor Groves (defensive back), Nick Cull (defensive back), Jarell Stinson (defensive back), Reginald Hughes (line backer), Zxavian Harris (defensive lineman), Jaron Willis (Athlete) and Jaylon White (line backer).

Banks is a three-star prospect by 47 Sports out of Nottoway High School in Blackstone, Va. He helped lead the Cougars to 11-1 record and 7-0 record in James River Conference in 2021.

Groves heads to Oxford from Cross Plains, Tennessee, where he played for East Robertson. He is a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

Cull will step on campus out of Seminole County High School in Donalsonville, Georgia, as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. This past season, he recorded 44 total tackles, 2 interceptions and four pass defenses. On the offensive side of the ball, Cull completed 22 of 42 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown, with 50 touches for 223 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also pulled in six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Ole Miss receiving core adds Jeremiah Dillon (wide receiver), Larry Simmons (wide receiver) and Kyirin Heath at tight end.

Simmons comes to Oxford from Moss Point, Mississippi, and is 6-1 and 190 lbs. He is rated the the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 prospect out of Mississippi by 247Sports.

Heath played tight end at Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas. He is ranked as the No. 15 tight end in the country by ESPN. In his senior season, Heath pulled in 29 catches for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

In the backfield for the Rebels will be Quinshon Judkins.

The Rebels offensive line picks up Cam East, Preston Cushman and Flip Carswell.

Punter Fraser Mason is also headed to play for the Rebels in this class.