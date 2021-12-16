Thursday, December 16, 2021
SportsFootball

Kiffin Looks at Signing Day and the Transfer Portal

0
194

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media after signing day on Wednesday as the Rebels had a total of 16 players commit to play for the Rebels.

“We are excited about our high school players that we got,” Kiffin said. “Signed two older kids one punter and a junior college linebacker. That we think is good.”

Kiffin added that this was all high school knowing that the other part would be older guys. “With transfer portal guys,” he said.

The early signing period runs through Friday and Ole Miss could add on.

“Could be,” Kiffin said. “It is a constant battle it seems like.”

The transfer portal is a way for a player now to make one move without sitting out and not playing for a season.

“We will have guys leave as everyone does,” Kiffin said. “Regardless of how your program is. I think we don’t have many guys that come and play very much that come and want to leave. I think they are happy here and like the atmosphere.

“Our guys aren’t playing enough and we help them,” Kiffin said. “And wish them the best.”

Ole Miss, coming off a 10-2 regular season and headed to a Sugar Bowl matchup against No. 7 Baylor, was able to pick up players who late-flipped from other schools.

“We are a little bit slow when it comes to commits and stuff by not over-offering and being picky,” Kiffin said. “In general you’ll see we get guys more towards the end when you have a good season.”

Previous articleOle Miss’ Kiffin Tabbed a Semifinalist for George Munger College Coach of the Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles