Kiffin Looks at Signing Day and the Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media after signing day on Wednesday as the Rebels had a total of 16 players commit to play for the Rebels.

“We are excited about our high school players that we got,” Kiffin said. “Signed two older kids one punter and a junior college linebacker. That we think is good.”

Kiffin added that this was all high school knowing that the other part would be older guys. “With transfer portal guys,” he said.

The early signing period runs through Friday and Ole Miss could add on.

“Could be,” Kiffin said. “It is a constant battle it seems like.”

The transfer portal is a way for a player now to make one move without sitting out and not playing for a season.

“We will have guys leave as everyone does,” Kiffin said. “Regardless of how your program is. I think we don’t have many guys that come and play very much that come and want to leave. I think they are happy here and like the atmosphere.

“Our guys aren’t playing enough and we help them,” Kiffin said. “And wish them the best.”

Ole Miss, coming off a 10-2 regular season and headed to a Sugar Bowl matchup against No. 7 Baylor, was able to pick up players who late-flipped from other schools.

“We are a little bit slow when it comes to commits and stuff by not over-offering and being picky,” Kiffin said. “In general you’ll see we get guys more towards the end when you have a good season.”