Friday, December 17, 2021
HottyToddy Staff Picks – First Week of Bowls

The college football bowl season starts this weekend and the HottyToddy staff are picking some of the games.

UAB will take on No. 18 BYU in the Independence Bowl.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct. 

After the 15th week: Adam 106-31, Caroline 106-31, James 104-33 and Alyssa 100-37.

Here are the games that the staff is picking:

Western Kentucky vs App State

UAB vs No. 18 BYU 

Eastern Michigan vs Liberty 

Utah State vs Oregon State 

No. 25 Louisiana vs Marshall 

Missouri vs Army

UCF vs Florida 

