Ole Miss Soccer Adds Duke Grad Transfer Marykate McGuire

Ole Miss soccer head coach Matt Mott adds Duke transfer Marykate McGuire to the roster on Friday, bolstering the Rebel midfield with a four-year player for one of the nation’s elite programs.



In her four seasons in Durham, North Carolina, McGuire made 80 appearances, including 33 starts. In total, McGuire racked up 19 goals and 16 assists for the Blue Devils, registering 54 points. The Portsmouth, Rhode Island, native has proven to be deadly accurate, scoring on more than 13 percent of her total career shots.



“We are thrilled to add Marykate to our team,” Mott said. “She is a proven winner from one of the top programs in the country. With her prowess both setting up and scoring goals, she will really help bolster our attack.”



McGuire made a strong impression right out of the gate as a freshman in 2018, making four starts. In addition to scoring three goals, she dished out seven assists in her rookie campaign, good for the third most on the team. Four of McGuire’s assists came in ACC play, also issuing a helper in Duke’s NCAA Tournament win over Lipscomb.



The following season, McGuire really broke out, leading the Blue Devils with nine goals on the season while appearing in all 20 matches and starting 19. After scoring in the opener against La Salle, the midfielder hit a stretch of scoring in four straight matches, kicking off the streak with a golden goal winner over No. 19 Santa Clara. Later in the season, McGuire completely took over against No. 9 Clemson, registering a brace and adding in an assist to lead Duke to a win.



McGuire continued her strong play into the pandemic-altered 2020 season, pacing the Blue Devils with six assists, all in ACC play, and adding in three goals. She got off to the strongest of starts in the season opener against Wake Forest, setting up Duke’s second goal, scoring a dramatic match-tying goal in the 88th minute and bagging the golden goal winner in overtime. With McGuire a key contributor, the Blue Devils went on to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight.



In her final season in Durham in 2021, McGuire scored four goals to bring her career total to 19, making 17 total appearances. The highlight of her season came in the 5-0 win over East Carolina, needing just 27 minutes to post the third brace of her career.



Taking advantage of her additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McGuire will play her final collegiate season in Oxford.



