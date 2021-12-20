Soccer’s Stackpole Drafted in Third Round of NWSL College Draft

Ole Miss midfielder Haleigh Stackpole was selected with the third pick of the third round, 29th overall, by the North Carolina Courage in the 2021 NWSL College Draft.

Ole Miss midfielder Haleigh Stackpole was selected with the third pick of the third round, 29th overall, by the North Carolina Courage in the 2022 NWSL College Draft.



Stackpole becomes the third Rebel in the last four seasons to be drafted into the NWSL, joining former teammates CeCe Kizer (Houston Dash, 13th overall in 2019) and Channing Foster (Chicago Red Stars, 32nd overall in 2021). Six Rebels have been drafted all-time, with the above three being joined by Jennifer Soileau in 2001 and Danielle Johnson in 2010.



A Second Team All-SEC and Second-Team United Soccer Coaches All-Region selection in 2021, Stackpole concluded her Rebel career as one of the top playmakers in program history. The Bowling Green, Kentucky, native ranks third all-time in career assists with 31, adding 19 goals for a total of 69 career points.



This past season Stackpole was particularly prolific at setting up her teammates this past season, posting the third-most assists in the nation with 16, the second-most in a single season ever by a Rebel. The box-to-box midfielder also chipped in five goals of her own, ranking second in the SEC with 21 goals and assists combined.



Stackpole also earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region accolades in 2020, ranking third in the SEC and 13th in the country with eight assists, helping lead the Rebels to the second NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in program history.



Stackpole burst onto the scene with a goal in her collegiate debut in 2018 against Louisiana and never looked back, finishing the season with five goals and three assists to earn SEC All-Freshman team laurels. She scored one of her most dramatic goals early on in her career, scoring off a free kick as Ole Miss upset No. 7 Vanderbilt on Senior Night in Oxford to lock up an NCAA Tournament bid.



In addition to her prowess on the pitch, Stackpole has excelled off the field, too. She was Ole Miss’ lone representative on the CoSIDA Academic All-District team in 2021 and was also the Rebels’ selection for the SEC Community Service team.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports