Ole Miss Changes Travel Plans to Sugar Bowl

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss has changed travel plans for the week of the Sugar Bowl due to COVID precautions.

Ole Miss issued a statement Wednesday announcing that the team would not arrive in New Orleans on December 26, but begin bowl week prep in Oxford.

“After reviewing the new policies for bowl activities, the team schedule has been adjusted to ensure the safest possible experience for the student-athletes and staff. Bowl week practices will begin in Oxford with the team’s arrival in New Orleans rescheduled from the 26th to later in the week. That date and other travel details are still being finalized. In addition, while our program is in a good place from a health standpoint, our medical staff will continue to monitor our team to guard against concerns related to COVID-19.”

Ole Miss and Baylor are set to kick off at 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 and can be seen on ESPN.