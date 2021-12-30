Ole Miss and Baylor Arrive in New Orleans

By Adam Brown

The Ole Miss Rebels arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday for the 88th Allstate Sugar Bowl against the No. 7 Baylor Bears on New Years’ night at 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Ole Miss and Baylor both arrived in the Big Easy in the middle of the week. The Rebels and the Bears were set to arrive on December 26 but with COVID both schools decided to push back that date.

Ole Miss comes into the Sugar Bowl with a 10-2 overall record on the season. Baylor is coming off a victory over Oklahoma State to claim the Big12 Championship.