Jerrion Ealy Declares for the NFL Draft

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss junior running back Jerrion Ealy announced on Instagram that he was declaring for the NFL draft following the 21-7 loss to the No. 7 Baylor Bears in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Ealy wrote a letter to Rebel fans and his teammates in thanks for his time in Oxford.

Ealy has been in the Ole Miss backfield for the past three seasons. This season, he carried the ball 133 times for 814 yards and five touchdowns.

As a sophomore, the Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native appeared in nine games with eight starts at tailback. Ealy led the team in rushing attempts with 147 for 745 yards and nine touchdowns.

In his first season, Ealy was second on the team with 722 rushing yards in 104 attempts and six rushing touchdowns.