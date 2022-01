By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ senior running back Snoop Conner has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Conner made his announcement on social media as he thanked Rebel fans.

Conner finished his Ole Miss career with 1,580 yards rushing on 304 attempts for 5.2 yards a touch. He recorded a total of 26 touchdowns as a Rebel.