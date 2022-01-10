Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Ole Miss Adds Iowa State Transfer Isheem Young

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his staff had former Iowa State safety Isheem Young commit to Ole Miss.

Young announced that he was heading to play for the Rebels on Twitter Monday.

Young was the co-defensive freshman of the year in the Big 12 in 2020 with 50 tackles. This past season on the gridiron, he recorded 55 tackles.

Ole Miss is coming off of a 10-3 overall record in 2021 with a defense that had Chance Campbell and Sam Williams who are headed to the NFL.

