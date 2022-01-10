Ole Miss’ Braylon Sanders Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sanders made his announcement on Twitter on Sunday thanking God, coaches and fans for the his experience over his time in Oxford.

What A Ride…Thank You ❤️💙 13IGPLAYBRAY OUT ‼️ pic.twitter.com/I2pAumlhcI — B.Sand (@b_sanders) January 9, 2022

Sanders arrived in Oxford in 2017 as a freshman and stayed for five years with the Rebels.

This past season, Sanders played in 12 games with 24 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns.

In his tenure as an Ole Miss receiver Sanders played in 45 games with 69 receptions for 1,453 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.