Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Ole Miss Finishes No. 11 in AP Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss finished No. 11 in the final AP Top 25 poll after the national championship game wrapped up on Monday night.

Ole Miss dropped three spots from No. 8 after falling to No. 7 Baylor 21-3 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s.

In head coach Lane Kiffin’s second season at the helm, the Rebels finished with a 10-3 overall record and the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Ole Miss joins four other schools in the SEC in the AP Top 25. The Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the national championship. Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Ole Miss (11), Kentucky (18) and Arkansas (21).

To see the final AP Top 25 poll click here.

