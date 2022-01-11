Ole Miss Finishes No. 11 in AP Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Ole Miss finished No. 11 in the final AP Top 25 poll after the national championship game wrapped up on Monday night.

Ole Miss dropped three spots from No. 8 after falling to No. 7 Baylor 21-3 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s.

In head coach Lane Kiffin’s second season at the helm, the Rebels finished with a 10-3 overall record and the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Ole Miss joins four other schools in the SEC in the AP Top 25. The Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the national championship. Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Ole Miss (11), Kentucky (18) and Arkansas (21).

