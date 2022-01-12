Ole Miss Running Back Coach Headed to Miami

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss running back coach Kevin Smith is likely headed to the University of Miami according to reports.

Smith looks to be joining Mario Cristobal’s staff. Cristobal arrived in Miami after being with the Oregon Ducks for four years.

Smith has been with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin since 2017 at FAU.

Smith’s running back room led the SEC in rushing while averaging 210.6 yards per game. That ranked 26th nationally.

This season, Ole Miss continued its ground attack with Jerrion Ealy who carried the ball 133 times for 814 yards and five touchdowns. Snoop Conner added 130 touches for 647 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Rebels finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 overall record and a 6-2 mark in the SEC with a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Smith is a Miami native who in college at UCF set 17 school rushing records including an FBS single-season record with 450 carries and 13 100-yards performances in 2007.