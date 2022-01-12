Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Picked Eighth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Ole Miss women’s tennis was picked to finish eighth in the SEC in the conference’s annual preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday morning.

The Rebels placed eighth overall in the SEC preseason coaches’ rankings with 99 points, 13 behind Auburn and four in front of Vanderbilt. Ole Miss placed third among SEC West programs directly behind No. 6 voted LSU and Auburn. Defending SEC champion Georgia placed first overall with 192 points of a 196 maximum. The Bulldogs rank No. 4 in the ITA Team Rankings.

Ole Miss ranked eighth in the SEC to finish the 2021 season. Ole Miss was tied for the sixth-best record in the conference at 7-6 and also had a winning overall record at 11-10.

The Rebels kickstart the 2022 season this weekend at the University of San Diego Invitational starting Friday and concluding on Sunday. Ole Miss then makes its dual debut at home versus Memphis on January 21 at 1 p.m. CT. The match is scheduled to occur inside the William F. Galtney Center. Ole Miss competes at SEC-favorite Georgia in the teams’ conference opener on March 4. The Rebels’ SEC home opener is set for March 11 versus the LSU Tigers.

SEC Women’s Tennis Preseason Coaches’ Rankings

1. Georgia 192

2. Texas A&M 175

3. Florida 170

4. South Carolina 146

5. Tennessee 144

6. LSU 121

7. Auburn 112

8. Ole Miss 99

9. Vanderbilt 95

10. Arkansas 53

Mississippi State 53

12. Alabama 46

13. Kentucky 45

14. Missouri 19

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports