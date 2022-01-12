Wednesday, January 12, 2022
SportsTennis

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Picked Eighth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

0
78

Ole Miss women’s tennis was picked to finish eighth in the SEC in the conference’s annual preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday morning.

The Rebels placed eighth overall in the SEC preseason coaches’ rankings with 99 points, 13 behind Auburn and four in front of Vanderbilt. Ole Miss placed third among SEC West programs directly behind No. 6 voted LSU and Auburn. Defending SEC champion Georgia placed first overall with 192 points of a 196 maximum. The Bulldogs rank No. 4 in the ITA Team Rankings.

Ole Miss ranked eighth in the SEC to finish the 2021 season. Ole Miss was tied for the sixth-best record in the conference at 7-6 and also had a winning overall record at 11-10.

The Rebels kickstart the 2022 season this weekend at the University of San Diego Invitational starting Friday and concluding on Sunday. Ole Miss then makes its dual debut at home versus Memphis on January 21 at 1 p.m. CT. The match is scheduled to occur inside the William F. Galtney Center. Ole Miss competes at SEC-favorite Georgia in the teams’ conference opener on March 4. The Rebels’ SEC home opener is set for March 11 versus the LSU Tigers.

SEC Women’s Tennis Preseason Coaches’ Rankings

1. Georgia                                  192

2. Texas A&M                             175

3. Florida                                    170

4. South Carolina                       146

5. Tennessee                              144

6. LSU                                         121

7. Auburn                                    112

8. Ole Miss                                  99

9. Vanderbilt                                95

10. Arkansas                               53

      Mississippi State                   53

12. Alabama                                46

13. Kentucky                               45

14. Missouri                                19

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Previous articleOle Miss Finishes No. 11 in AP Top 25 Poll

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles