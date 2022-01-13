Ole Miss Adds Transfer LB Troy Brown from Central Michigan

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels defense adds linebacker Troy Brown to the roster out of the transfer portal.

Brown comes to Oxford after playing at Central Michigan. Brown made his announcement on social media on Wednesday.

Brown has been a three-time All-MAC player at Central Michigan. This past season on the gridiron, he had 66 total tackles, forced and recovered a fumble. In his tenure with the Chippewas Brown had 215 total tackles with 158 solo, five interceptions, three forced fumbles.