Ole Miss Women’s Tennis to Compete in Torero Tennis Classic this Weekend

Ole Miss women’s tennis travels to the west coast for individual match competition at the University of San Diego. Matches begin Friday at 12 p.m. CT and go through Sunday.

The competition will commence outdoors at the Skip and Cindy Hogan Tennis Center. The individual match format will consist of round-robin play in both singles and doubles for each player. Each day will begin with open doubles play at 12 p.m. CT followed by singles competition split between nine smaller draws. Each singles draw will consist of four players.

Opposing teams competing in the event are San Diego, No. 15 Florida State, Kansas, Texas Tech and No. 17 Stanford.

The Rebels begin the 2022 season receiving votes in the ITA top-25 coaches’ poll. Ole Miss was also picked to finish eighth this season in the SEC by conference coaches.

In singles, the Rebels will be led this weekend by ITA No. 80 Sabina Machalova. The 2021 All-SEC first-team player enters the spring with a 9-5 singles record in the 2021-22 season. Her nine singles victories are most on the team.

The highest ranked singles player competing in the event is Stanford’s No. 21 Sasha Yepifanova. Ole Miss’ No. 20 Tiphanie Fiquet will not be competing this weekend.

In doubles, Ole Miss duo Ludmila Kareisová and Kelsey Mize are ranked No. 8 in the nation. The tandem reached the ITA Southern Championships Finals and competed at the ITA National Fall Championships (in San Diego) this year. Kareisová leads the team with nine doubles victories.

