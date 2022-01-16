Topgolf Live Stadium Tour Set to Visit Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be home to the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour March 24-27, Ole Miss Athletics announced on Saturday.

Tickets for the unique event will go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 21 at http://topgolflive.com/. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $80 for player tickets and $40 for students.

Tickets for the Rebel Experience, which are available for $175, include access to an exclusive stadium tour, drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a game play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

Topgolf Live brings an immersive golf experience to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and more of the country’s other most beloved venues. The tour enables players to tee it up inside the stadium, hitting golf balls at on-field targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Toptracer technology accurately traces the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game, designed for all skill levels.

Topgolf Live, which has been executed at 21 stadium venues to date, also features a festival area with family-friendly games, photo opportunities, and plenty of food and beverage offerings creating a unique, one-of-a-kind Topgolf experience.

The 2022 lineup follows Topgolf Live events that have previously taken place at venues including Soldier Field, National’s Park, Chase Field, Oracle Park, and many more. Dodger Stadium (LA Dodgers), T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners), Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn) are all scheduled to play host to Topgolf Live events between January and April of 2022.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff, including:

● Disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times

● Washing golf balls after play and before re-use

● Placing hand sanitizers throughout the venue

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports