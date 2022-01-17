Ole Miss Soccer Adds Memphis Transfer Aubrey Mister

Ole Miss soccer head coach Matt Mott announced the addition of Aubrey Mister who has transferred in from Memphis to the roster.

Playing one season for the Tigers, Mister netted six goals in her lone collegiate campaign and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“We are really excited to add Aubrey to our team,” Mott said. “She is a great student and a proven goal scorer. Aubrey will bring elite pace and a nose for the goal to our team. We are thrilled she is a Rebel!”

A 2021 American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team selection, Mister broke onto the scene in the Bluff City with an immediate scoring punch, appearing in 21 matches with 13 starts while netting six goals and a pair of assists.

A forward out of O’Fallon, Illinois, Mister started the first 10 matches of the season for the Tigers, including playing 94 minutes in her second ever match in a 1-1 draw with Ole Miss. The very next match, Mister opened her scoring account, bagging a goal and an assist against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Just three days later, the O’Fallon Township HS product scored the only goal of the match in Memphis’ 1-0 victory over Indiana. For her efforts, Mister was named the AAC Rookie of the Week.

Mister would go on to score four more times in her rookie season, including twice against power-five opposition. Mister tallied the game-winner in the 1-0 victory over Indiana State, also hitting the back of the net against Tulsa and UCF in Tiger wins. Playing in her first NCAA Tournament action, Mister stepped up against SEC foe LSU, registering a goal and an assist as Memphis upset the Tigers 3-0.

Mister joins a pair of transfers being added to the Rebel roster in Duke transfer Marykate McGuire and LSU graduate transfer Molly Thompson.

