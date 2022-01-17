Rebels Win Three Matches at Torero Tennis Classic

Ole Miss women’s tennis finished play at the shortened Torero Tennis Classic with victories across seven total matches played.

Five Rebels returned to matchplay after a two-month layoff in preparation of the 2022 dual season. Ole Miss players competed in matches versus Florida State, Kansas, San Diego and Texas Tech opponents. The Rebels played seven total matches, winning three out of five in singles and falling twice in doubles. Singles matches were played with best of three set scoring including a 10-point tiebreak in lieu of a third set. All doubles matches were one set.

No. 80 Sabina Machalova defeated San Diego’s Claudia De Las Heras, 6-3, 6-4, to improve to 10-5 this year. Machalova is the first Rebel to earn double-digit victories in either singles or doubles in the 2021-22 season. The win was also Machalova’s 75th singles victory of her collegiate career.

Rachel Krzyzak leveled her singles record to 5-5 this season by defeating Kansas’ Raphaelle Lacassee in an extremely tight match. After dropping the first set, 5-7, Krzyzak won the second, 6-4, and took the deciding tiebreak 10-7.

Elysia Pool earned a dominant victory versus Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet. After cruising through the first set, 6-1, Pool edged out Peet in the second set, 6-4, to better her record to 6-3 this season.

In doubles, Machalova partnered with Krzyzak and Pool partnered with Lillian Gabrielsen.

Ole Miss returns home on Friday to play host to Memphis at 1 p.m. The match will be played indoors the William F. Galtney Tennis Center.

