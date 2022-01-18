Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Ole Miss’ Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Announces Return for One More Year

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker announced that he is going to return to play for the Rebels next season.

Broeker made his announcement public on Twitter.

The Springfield, Illinois, native, has been a three year letter winner for the red and blue. Broeker arrived at Ole Miss in 2019 and appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman at left tackle.

As a sophomore, he started all 12 games at left tackle and allowed only two sacks in 432 pass blocks. 

During his three seasons at Ole Miss Broeker has played in 35 games.

Latest articles