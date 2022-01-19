Former Rebel Soccer Star Rafaelle Souza Signs with Arsenal Women FC

History was made on Tuesday as Arsenal Women Football Club announced the signing of former Ole Miss soccer star Rafaelle Souza, becoming the first-ever Brazilian player to sign with the perennial Barclay’s Women’s Super League power.



“I’m so excited,” Souza said in a recent interview with Arsenal. “I feel great to be here and to be playing in such a strong and professional league. I feel awesome… Being here in the UK with such a good club, I was like in heaven.”



Souza, a three-year standout at Ole Miss and a consistent starter for the Brazilian National Team, has enjoyed a hugely successful professional career since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NWSL College Draft by the Houston Dash. Along with the Dash, Souza has made stops with São Francisco EC (Brazil), Changchun Zhuoyue (China) and Palmeiras (Brazil).



Internationally, Souza has become a fixture in the starting XI for her native Brazil. Playing on the back line, Souza has made numerous appearances during the FIFA Women’s World Cub and the Olympics.



The move brings the defender/midfielder to one of the most notable clubs in the world. Arsenal compete in the Barclay’s Women’s Super League, consistently competing for the league championship and currently sitting at the top of the league table.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports