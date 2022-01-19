Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Remains No. 18 in ITA Coaches Poll

Ole Miss men’s tennis stayed ranked the No. 18 team in the nation in the ITA Top-25 Coaches Poll Released on Wednesday.

Ole Miss men’s tennis did not compete in any matches during the first week of the ITA spring season. The Rebels’ scheduled match last Sunday versus Alabama State was canceled. The Rebels face Tennessee State today, Wednesday, Jan. 19, in a doubleheader at the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.

Ole Miss received the No. 18 ranking in the second ITA team rankings of the 2022 season. The Rebels are one of eight teams from the SEC to rank in the top-25. Tennessee was voted No. 1 overall for the first time this season.

The Rebels will make a quick turnaround after Wednesday’s match to face Oklahoma State at home on Friday. The match versus the Cowboys is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT following the conclusion of the women’s dual earlier in the day. Ole Miss returns to tournament competition for ITA Kickoff weekend, hosting a regional portion of the draw on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. The winner of the draw among the No. 18 Rebels, No. 24 Oklahoma, No. 23 Illinois and N.C. State (receiving votes) advances to the ITA National Indoor Team Championships beginning Feb. 18 in Seattle.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports