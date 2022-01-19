Ole Miss Picks up J.J. Pegues Out of Transfer Portal from Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up a tight end out of the transfer portal from Auburn in J.J. Pegues.

Pegues made his announcement on Twitter that he was coming to Ole Miss.

Pegues is returning home to Oxford after spending the last two seasons with the Auburn Tigers. He signed with the Tigers on Dec. 18, 2019, out of Oxford High School as part of the 2020 class as a tight end.

In high school, Pegues was a part of a Charger 2020 senior class that finished their three-year career with a 31-8 record with two playoff appearances that included the first-ever 6A playoff appearance in school history in 2018. Then in 2019, the class won the Region 1-6A championship, the North Half Championship and 6A State Championship with a 31-21 victory over Oak Grove in Hattiesburg.

As a true freshman, Pegues played a season at tight end and H-back. This past season he was moved to the defensive side of the ball and played on the d-line. Pegues recorded 17 tackles, with two tackles for loss and forced a fumble.

Pegues has four years to play three seasons and is looked to make an impact on the defense.

While at Auburn he played in 24 games.