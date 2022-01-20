Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Versus Oklahoma State Canceled, Alabama Scheduled for Saturday

No. 18 Ole Miss men’s tennis will not face Oklahoma State on Friday due to a combination of positive COVID-19 cases and contract tracing within the Cowboys program. The Rebels will now face the Alabama Crimson Tide inside the William F. Galtney Center at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.



No Ole Miss tennis matches (men’s and women’s teams) will be played on Friday, Jan. 21. The ITA requires the availability for a team to field a minimum of four players and a staff member for a match to be played during the 2022 spring season.

Ole Miss men’s tennis versus Oklahoma State has been canceled. Scheduled in its place, the Rebels take on the Crimson Tide at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. Ole Miss women’s tennis is scheduled to face North Alabama in a doubleheader on Sunday, Jan. 23, starting at 1 p.m. CT.

Rebels men’s tennis begins the season 2-0 after sweeping Tennessee State in both matches of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Ole Miss defeated Tennessee State without dropping a set in both matches. The Rebels won the first match 7-0, and clinched a 4-0 victory in the second match.

Ole Miss has won seven of the last 10 matches versus Alabama dating back to 2016. The Rebels and the Crimson Tide split the two-match series in 2021. The match versus Alabama will be counted as a non-conference match even though the match consists of two in-conference SEC opponents. Ole Miss plays at Alabama on March 11 in a SEC conference matchup.

Alabama comes to Oxford with a 2-0 overall record. The Crimson Tide defeated Mercer, 5-1, and Samford, 5-2, on Jan. 15 in Tuscaloosa. Alabama was originally scheduled to face Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The match versus Alabama will serve as one final tune-up for Ole Miss prior to ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Rebels are set to host Oklahoma, Illinois and N.C. State for the regional section of the ITA National Indoor Tournament from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics