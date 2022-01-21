Ole Miss Cornerbacks Coach Terrell Buckley Leaves Staff

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley will not continue with the program.

Buckley announced on Twitter Friday that he was leaving the staff and thanked Ole Miss fans for their support.

Ole Miss Football and I have agreed to part ways. Thank you for the opportunity. The improvement we made defensively from year 1 to 2 was awesome. Players, you know where my heart is concerning you guys❤️. Oxford is a special place. Thank you to entire Univ of Miss Family. TBuck — Terrell Buckley (@27TBuck) January 21, 2022

Buckley was in his second season with head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels after spending four seasons at Mississippi State.

The 2017 and 2018 seasons have been two of the best on record in terms of pass defense at MSU. Buckley’s group spearheaded a Bulldog pass defense that was tops in the SEC and seventh nationally at 168.0 yards allowed per game. That figure was also the best by a State defense in 16 years when the 2002 squad allowed 153.9 passing yards per game. The Bulldogs allowed the fewest yards per passing attempt (5.5) in the nation and finished second in passer rating allowed (101.39). Dantzler, a preseason All-American for 2019, led MSU cornerbacks in 2018 with two interceptions.

In 2017, MSU allowed only 174.7 yards per game through the air, which ranked fourth in the SEC and 12th nationally. Buckley’s squad of Lashard Durr, Tolando Cleveland, Peters, Rayford and Dantzler was rarely challenged. As a whole, the Bulldog defense ranked 10th nationally, allowing only 306.3 yards per game. MSU ranked fourth in the SEC in interceptions with 13, including a 90-yard pick-six from Peters.

While at Ole Miss, Buckley helped the Rebels reel in a top-25 recruiting class.