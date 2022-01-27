Soccer Bolster’s Roster With Deep, Strong Signing Class

Ole Miss head soccer coach Matt Mott has announced the addition of a talented group of 11 to an Ole Miss squad that has earned an NCAA Tournament bid in four of the last five seasons.



Following the departure of a group of premier players from last season’s team, the Rebel staff hit the recruiting trail to fill in the gaps. As has been the case in recent years, the Rebels hit all areas of the map to bring in the newest era of players, with signees hailing from Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Washington and England.



Joining three transfers with NCAA Division I experience that were officially unveiled earlier in the year, Ole Miss has signed eight incoming freshmen to its signing class. See below for more information on the Rebels’ freshmen signees:



Camryn Bliss

MF | Lutz, Fla. | Freedom



HIGH SCHOOL: Four-time letterwinner at Freedom High School in Orlando, Florida … Scored 59 career goals with 46 assists … Named the FHS Soccer MVP in 202 and Offensive MVP in 2019 … Also played for Freedom High School football team, kicking extra points and kickoffs … Member of National Honors Society, Future Farmers of America, Science national Honors Society, Key Club and Mu Alpha Theta.



CLUB/ODP: Played for Tampa Bay United … A two-time ECNL PDP selection.



PERSONAL: Daughter of Alex and Carie Bliss … Born April 14, 2004 … Has three siblings, Cuyler, Cooper and Charly … Mother Carie played soccer at Stetson … Father Alex rowed crew at Stetson.

Grace Freeman

F | Oxford, Miss. | Oxford



HIGH SCHOOL: Five-time letterwinner at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mississippi … Scored 54 career goals with 27 assists … A four-time all-district and two-time all-state honoree … Selected as the 2021 all-district MVP … Helped lead Oxford to four-straight district championships … Tabbed a Gatorade Player of the Year finalist … Also competed in volleyball and track.



CLUB/ODP: Played for Alabama FC ECNL … Selected to 2019 ECNL Watchlist.



PERSONAL: Daughter of Brad and Tatum Freeman … Born May 24, 2004 … Has a brother, Luke … Mother Tatum played soccer at Virginia Tech … Father Brad played baseball at Mississippi State and in the minor leagues.

Brenlin Mullaney

F | Collierville, Tenn. | St. Georges Independent



HIGH SCHOOL: Five-time letterwinner at St. Georges Independent School in Collierville, Tennessee … Helped lead SGIS to a state championship in 2017 … Scored 78 career goals with 48 assists … Set the school records for career goals, assists and points … A three-time all-district and all-region selection … Also competed in track and tennis … A region champion and state qualifier in track.



CLUB/ODP: Played for the Rush Select National Team … Selected as a team captain for 2021-22.



PERSONAL: Daughter of Patrick and Randi Jo Mullaney … Born January 17, 2004 … Has a brother, Harrison.

Alex Schoenstadt

F/MF | Sammamish, Wash. | Eastside Catholic



HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time letterwinner at Eastside Catholic School in Sammamish, Washington … Led the team in goals both years … Named a first team all-metro honoree in 2021 … Also competed in cross country and track … Won a state title in the 4×400 meter relay … track teams athlete of the year … Earned Valedictorian honors.



CLUB/ODP: Played for the OL Reign Academy from 2016-2021 … Led the team in goals ever year … Team finished in the top-eight nationally in 2018 and 2020 … Was a non-rostered invitee for the NWSL’s OL Reign in 2021, training for six weeks with players like Megan Rapi9noe, Allie Long and Sofie Huerta … A US National Team pool player.



PERSONAL: Daughter of Art and Julie Schoenstadt … Born February 2, 2004 … Has one brother, Art and a twin sister, Ashley … Father played football at UC Davis … Brother plays baseball at Missouri.

Sarah Margaret Seabrook

GK | Ridgeland, Miss. | University of Mississippi HS



HIGH SCHOOL: Graduated from the University of Mississippi High School … A two-time letterwinner at Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Ridgeland, Mississippi … Was named all-conference as a freshman and sophomore before focusing solely on club soccer … Also competed in basketball and track.



CLUB/ODP: Competed for Mississippi Rush United.



PERSONAL: Daughter of Patton and Sarah Schoenstadt … Born November 24, 2003 … Has one sister, Ann Louise, and one brother, Will.

Kate Smith

F | Gulfport, Miss. | Gulfport



HIGH SCHOOL: A four-time letterwinner at Gulfport High School in Gulfport, Mississippi … Helped lead GHS to Mississippi 6A State Championships in 2020 and 2021 … Named an All-American and the Mississippi Player of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches in 2019 … Tapped as the Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year in 2020 … A two-time all-state honoree … Scored 109 career goals with 69 assists … Scored 35 goals and 17 assists as a junior … Bagged 27 goals and 19 assists as a sophomore and 26 goals and 19 assists as a freshman … Also competed in track, placing third in the state in the 4×400 meter relay.



CLUB/ODP: Competed for Alabama FC ECNL.



PERSONAL: Daughter of Joel and Courtney Smith … Born March 17, 2004 … Has one brother Joel, and a sister, Bailey … Both grandfathers played football at Ole Miss … Great grandfather played football at Mississippi State and in the NFL.

Natalie Vatter

D | Highlands Ranch, Colo. | Mountain Vista



HIGH SCHOOL: A three-time letterwinner at Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado … Scored a pair of goals during freshman season, named team MVP … Posted five goals and six assists during junior season … Reeled in all-league, all-state, team defensive MVP and academic all-state first team laurels.



CLUB/ODP: Competed for Real Colorado ECNL National … Earned U18/19 ECNL Northwest First Team All-Conference Award.



PERSONAL: Daughter of Scott and Emily Vatter … Born September 18, 2003 … Has two sisters, Madison and Macy … father palyed baseball at Northern Colorado.

Lauryn Wood

D |Preston, England | Manchester City Development Squad



ENGLAND: Competed for the Manchester City Development Squad … Also spent time in the youth academies for Manchester United and Preston North End … Won the RTC North League Championship with Manchester United … Helped lead teams to three-straight Intercounty Cup Championships, winning the player of the match in 2019 … Won the league cup with Preston North End for the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons … Selected as the Preston North End Players’ Player of the Year three times … Also PNE’s Manager’s Player of the Year for the 2014/15 season … Also competed in track at the club level.



CLUB/ODP: Competed Alabama FC ECNL.



PERSONAL: Daughter of Andy Gillette and Stella Wood … Born February 7, 2004 … Has three half siblings, Sam, Nahla and Kilela … Grandfather played for Preston North End.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports