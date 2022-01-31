Ole Miss Football Picks up Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg from USC

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff landed two former USC players in quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg for the upcoming 2022 season out of the transfer portal.
Dart made his announcement on social media that he was headed to Oxford.
Dart comes to Ole Miss after one season at USC where he passed for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions in five games with the Trojans.
Trigg made his announcement on Twitter about coming to Ole Miss.
Trigg in his freshman season pulled in seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in four games.
Dart and Trigg join Zack Evans, JJ Pegues, Mason Brooks, Troy Brown, Ladarius Tennison, Isheem Young and Jordan Watkins.
Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 season in 2021 that ended at the Allstate Sugar Bowl to a loss to Baylor 21-7 in Kiffin’s second season at the helm.