Ole Miss Football Picks up Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg from USC

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff landed two former USC players in quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg for the upcoming 2022 season out of the transfer portal.

Dart made his announcement on social media that he was headed to Oxford.

𝐎𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 ❔🦈 pic.twitter.com/X7tHecZm3c — Jaxson Dart (@JaxsonDart) January 30, 2022

Dart comes to Ole Miss after one season at USC where he passed for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions in five games with the Trojans.

Trigg made his announcement on Twitter about coming to Ole Miss.

BREAKING: Former USC TE Michael Trigg will transfer to Ole Miss, he tells On3



The 6’4 245 TE from Tampa, FL will play both football and basketball for the Rebels.



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/r37hgmpqv4 pic.twitter.com/c72PPxaMos — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 29, 2022

Trigg in his freshman season pulled in seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in four games.

Dart and Trigg join Zack Evans, JJ Pegues, Mason Brooks, Troy Brown, Ladarius Tennison, Isheem Young and Jordan Watkins.

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 season in 2021 that ended at the Allstate Sugar Bowl to a loss to Baylor 21-7 in Kiffin’s second season at the helm.