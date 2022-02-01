Ole Miss Men’s Tennis vs. Alcorn State Postponed to Wednesday

No. 18 Ole Miss Men’s Tennis will not face Alcorn State on Tuesday due to unforeseen circumstances preventing Alcorn State to travel to Oxford Tuesday. The Rebels will now host the Braves on Wednesday in a doubleheader beginning at noon CT.

Undefeated No. 18 Ole Miss (5-0, 0-0 SEC) will wait one day before taking on Alcorn State (0-3, 0-0 SWAC) on Wednesday at noon. The doubleheader between the two programs was originally scheduled to begin at noon CT on Tuesday.

Alcorn State was unable to travel on Tuesday due to an implemented shelter in place on its campus in Lorman on Tuesday.

Live statistics and video for Wednesday’s matches will be available via this link, and can also be accessed via the Ole Miss men’s tennis schedule page:

https://olemisssports.com/sports/2019/2/28/live-video-scoring.aspx

The Rebels enter Wednesday’s match in peak form after defeating both No. 22 Oklahoma and NC State last weekend in the Oxford Regional for the annual ITA Kickoff event. The Rebels qualified for the ITA National Indoor Championships.

The draw for the winter season’s capstone team tournament will be announced on Feb. 15.

The updated ITA Team Rankings will be announced tomorrow at approximately noon CT, coinciding with the start of the first match versus the Braves. Match one will consist of a full array of doubles followed by singles. The match format of the second-leg of the doubleheader will be decided upon by both teams’ coaches prior to the start of the second match, commencing at approximately 3 p.m. CT.



SEC weekly honors will be announced this season on Wednesdays too.

