Jacob Gonzalez Earns Preseason All-America Honors

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez earned a preseason Third Team All-America honors by Baseball America on Monday morning.

It is the third preseason All-America recognition for the Rebel shortstop, also being honored by Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.



Ole Miss’ leader in batting average (.355), runs scored (73) and hits (93) in 2021, Gonzalez joined Stephen Head as just the second player in program history to be named an all-American as a freshman, earning the distinction from both the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and D1Baseball.



Starting every game at shortstop for the Rebels, the California native quickly joined a list of budding stars at the position for Ole Miss in recent years. Gonzalez set single-season freshman school records in games played (67), runs scored, RBI (55), total bases (147), and walks (38). Ranking fifth and sixth in the nation, respectively, in runs scored and hits, Gonzalez was college baseball’s leader in both categories among true freshmen.



Gonzalez and the Rebels crank up the season on Feb. 18 as they play host to Charleston Southern in a three-game slate.

Staff Report