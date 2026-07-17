Caleb Koskie’s Commitment Completes Ole Miss’ Projected 2027 Lineup

The MLB Draft is in the rearview mirror, and so are several Ole Miss players and signees who heard their names called over the two‑day event.

Eight Rebels were drafted, seven of them pitchers, which reshaped the roster but also left Ole Miss with one spot in the field without a clear, potential starter.

Indiana outfielder Caleb Koskie committing to Ole Miss fills that spot and makes the the projected lineup much cleaner. Here’s how things look today.

C: Brady Dallimore

1B: Trey Hawsey

2B: Dom Decker

SS: Owen Paino

3B: Jason Fultz Jr.

LF: Blake Fields

CF: Hayden Federico

RF: Caleb Koskie

DH: Cannon Goldin/Luke Romine

The draft answered the biggest question behind the plate. Austin Fawley went in the 19th round and is expected to sign, which opens the door for former TCU catcher Brady Dallimore to take over.

The middle infield stays intact. Dom Decker started every game at second last season, and Owen Paino settled in at shortstop as the year went on. Both return as anchors.

Ole Miss also filled its corner infield spots through the portal. Trey Hawsey arrives from Louisiana Tech to replace Will Furniss at first, and former Clemson third baseman Jason Fultz Jr. steps into the role vacated by Judd Utermark.

The outfield was the biggest mystery a week ago. Hayden Federico already announced he’s returning in 2027, and Houston transfer Blake Fields brings experience at both third base and the outfield. With Fultz locked in at third, Fields can move to left.

Right field was the lone unsettled spot, and Koskie solves that immediately. He hit .372 at Indiana last season with a .461 on‑base percentage and tied the longest hitting streak in program history. He fits naturally into the lineup and gives Ole Miss a proven bat in a position that needed one.

Designated hitter is still a competition. Cannon Goldin and Luke Romine are the early candidates after splitting time last season. Both hit .200, though Goldin had more than twice as many at‑bats. Their development this offseason will determine who gets the first shot.

There’s still a long way to go. Fall ball will shake things up, and the offseason always brings surprises. But for mid‑July, Ole Miss is in a strong spot. The draft didn’t leave the Rebels scrambling, the portal filled key holes and Koskie’s commitment gives the lineup a clear shape.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Noah Allen, RHP (Alabama)

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brett Moseley, OF

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers