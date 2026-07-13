What Ole Miss’ 2027 Starting Lineup Could Look Like

The MLB Draft has come and gone, as have several Ole Miss players and signees.

The Rebels saw eight players drafted in the two-day event and most are expected to sign professional contracts. The pitching staff was hit the hardest with seven of the eight draft picks being pitchers.

But with the draft finalized, we have a pretty good idea of what a potential starting line up for Ole Miss could look like next season. Right now, here’s what the lineup could look like next spring.

C: Brady Dallimore (TCU transfer)

1B: Trey Hawsey (Louisiana Tech transfer)

2B: Dom Decker

SS: Owen Paino

3B: Jason Fultz Jr. (Clemson transfer)

LF: Blake Fields (Houston transfer)

CF: Hayden Federico

RF: Cannon Goldin/Topher Jones/Christian Doty

DH: Luke Romine

The draft answered the question about who will be the primary catcher. Austin Fawley was drafted in the 19th round Sunday. He’s expected to sign professionally, leaving a spot open for the former TCU catcher to step into.

Decker and Paino will be back to man the middle infield positions. Decker started every game at second base last season and Paino became a reliable shortstop later in the season.

Ole Miss signed ex-Clemson third baseman Jason Fultz Jr. from the transfer portal last week and, similarly to Trey Hawsey, they can slide into starting roles vacated by Judd Utermark and Will Furniss.

The outfield has the only question mark on the projected lineup. Hayden Federico already announced he was returning in 2027 and ex-Houston Cougar Blake Fields has experience at third base and outfield. With Fultz on board, Fields can move to one of the two corner outfield spots.

That leaves the other outfield corner as the only remaining mystery. That mystery could be solved if Ole Miss can sign Indiana outfielder Caleb Koskie out of the transfer portal. Koskie is reportedly set to visit Oxford this week and slide in seamlessly to the vacant spot in the Rebels’ outfield.

If Koskie isn’t an option, the choices for Mike Bianco and the Rebels aren’t vast. Cannon Goldin and Topher Jones were part of the left field rotation most of last season. One or both would at least be given an opportunity to win the starting role.

Failing that, incoming high school signee Christian Doty. A top 100 prep prospect, Doty went undrafted this weekend and will be headed to Oxford for the next three seasons. Last season with Magnolia Heights (Miss.) he slashed .492/.742/.609 with and OPS of 1.351, 36 RBIs and six home runs.

He could also be a candidate for some time as the designated-hitter. But going off of last season’s stats, Goldin and Luke Romine are the two most obvious candidates for that spot. Both hit .200 last season. Goldin had twice as many at-bats (55) than Romine (20). So, the Rebels will need to see how they develop during the offseason.

Overall, the Ole Miss lineup for next season is pretty settled. There’s still an entire offseason and fall baseball practices to get through. A lot can change during that time, too. So, don’t take this as gospel.

But fans should feel good about where the roster currently stands.