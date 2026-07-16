Where Former Ole Miss Baseball Players Stand at the All-Star Break

The Chicago Cubs have brought Drew Pomeranz back to the big leagues.

The team officially selected Pomeranz’s contract two weeks ago before a series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pomeranz was designated for assignment by the Angels on June 15 after a rough start to the season. He posted a 5.01 ERA and a 1.586 WHIP across 23 1/3 innings before being DFA’d. He went unclaimed on waivers and was released on June 18.

The Cubs moved quickly, signing the veteran left-hander to a Minor League deal on June 22. Pomeranz spent a little more than a week in the organization’s system, starting with seven days at the club’s Spring Training complex before moving up to Triple-A on June 28.

Now he’s back in the majors with a chance to stabilize Chicago’s bullpen.

Here’s where the rest of the former Ole Miss players stand at the All-Star break in the majors and minor leagues. Eight players were selected in the recent MLB Draft but have not played in any games yet.

MLB

Nick Fortes | Catcher | Tampa Bay Rays

AVG: .257 AB: 206 H: 53 R: 23 2B: 11 3B: 0 HR: 2 RBI: 19 BB: 6 SB: 0 OPS: .640

Drew Pomeranz | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs

Record: 0-3 ERA: 5.01 G: 25 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 23.1 K: 16 BB: 12 WHIP: 1.59

Note: The Cubs selected Pomeranz’s contract July 3, and he has made four major-league appearances since joining Chicago. He spent only a brief period in the Cubs’ minor-league system after signing June 22.

Ryan Rolison | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs

Record: 5-1 ERA: 2.80 G: 32 GS: 2 SV: 1 IP: 35.1 K: 36 BB: 17 WHIP: 1.30

Gunnar Hoglund | Pitcher | Athletics

Note: Hoglund remains on the 60-day injured list and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season. He underwent left hip surgery May 19 that included a labral repair and cartilage debridement to address femoroacetabular impingement. The Athletics hope he can recover in time for 2027 spring training.

James McArthur | Pitcher | Kansas City Royals

Note: McArthur remains on the 60-day injured list and has not appeared in a game this season. He underwent another right elbow procedure May 22 because of continued soreness and inflammation. No timetable has been announced for his return.

Jacob Gonzalez | Infielder | Chicago White Sox

AVG: .241 AB: 87 H: 21 R: 11 2B: 4 3B: 0 HR: 2 RBI: 17 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .676

Note: Gonzalez was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on May 30. His 2026 MiLB line was: AVG: .317 AB: 199 H: 63 R: 42 HR: 19 RBI: 62 SB: 8 OPS: 1.087

Jacob Waguespack | Pitcher | Detroit Tigers

2026 MLB: Record: 0-0 ERA: 1.46 G: 9 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 12.1 K: 8 BB: 2 WHIP: 0.65

2026 MiLB: Record: 0-0 ERA: 1.66 G: 16 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 21.2 K: 33 WHIP: 1.20

Note: The Milwaukee Brewers traded Waguespack to Detroit on June 10. He briefly joined Triple-A Toledo before the Tigers selected his contract June 12.

Minor Leagues

Cooper Johnson | Catcher | Round Rock Express (AAA Texas)

AVG: .210 AB: 205 H: 43 R: 24 HR: 8 RBI: 35 SB: 1 OPS: .674

Note: Round Rock released Johnson on July 2, but the Rangers re-signed him to another minor-league contract and reassigned him to the Express the following day. He remains active with Round Rock.

Doug Nikhazy | Pitcher | Iowa Cubs (AAA Chicago NL)

Record: 0-5 ERA: 10.31 G: 15 GS: 9 SV: 0 IP: 43.2 K: 49 WHIP: 2.22

2026 MLB: Record: 0-0 ERA: 4.50 G: 1 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 2.0 K: 1 WHIP: 1.50

Note: Nikhazy is no longer active with Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs assigned him to the Arizona Complex League on July 8. He remains active in the organization after being designated for assignment June 15 and outrighted off the 40-man roster June 17.

Brandon Johnson | Pitcher | Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA Kansas City)

Record: 1-3 ERA: 6.09 G: 37 GS: 1 SV: 4 IP: 44.1 K: 41 WHIP: 1.47

Kemp Alderman | Outfielder | Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA Miami)

AVG: .297 AB: 219 H: 65 R: 43 HR: 13 RBI: 37 SB: 6 OPS: .885

Tim Elko | Infielder | Charlotte Knights (AAA Chicago AL)

AVG: .083 AB: 12 H: 1 R: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 0 SB: 0 OPS: .321

Triple-A Charlotte sent Elko on a rehab assignment to Winston-Salem on July 9. He remains on Charlotte’s 60-day injured list while completing the assignment.

Dylan DeLucia | Pitcher | Akron RubberDucks (AA Cleveland)

Record: 1-5 ERA: 6.95 G: 17 GS: 16 SV: 0 IP: 67.1 K: 68 WHIP: 1.72

Calvin Harris | Catcher | Birmingham Barons (AA Chicago AL)

AVG: .227 AB: 119 H: 27 R: 15 HR: 4 RBI: 24 SB: 2 OPS: .706

Note: Harris began a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League White Sox on July 8. He had been on Birmingham’s 7-day injured list.

Xavier Rivas | Pitcher | Somerset Patriots (AA New York AL)

Record: 4-4 ERA: 4.20 G: 16 GS: 12 SV: 0 IP: 64.1 K: 94 WHIP: 1.15

Derek Diamond | Pitcher | Indianapolis Indians (AAA Pittsburgh)

Record: 4-0 ERA: 2.79 G: 19 GS: 2 SV: 1 IP: 29.0 K: 26 WHIP: 1.07

Note: Diamond was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 9.

Josh Mallitz | Pitcher | San Antonio Missions (AA San Diego)

Record: 2-0 ERA: 5.45 G: 22 GS: 0 SV: 3 IP: 33.0 K: 35 WHIP: 1.27

Jackson Ross | Infielder | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

Note: Ross is listed as active with Wilmington, but MiLB does not list a 2026 stat line for him.

Drew McDaniel | Pitcher | Winston-Salem Dash (High-A Chicago AL)

Record: 2-5 ERA: 4.57 G: 17 GS: 15 SV: 0 IP: 61.0 K: 60 WHIP: 1.28

Riley Maddox | Pitcher | Wilmington Blue Rocks (AA Washington)

Record: 5-5 ERA: 4.19 G: 17 GS: 15 SV: 0 IP: 86.0 K: 78 WHIP: 1.24

The Nationals promoted Maddox from High-A to Double-A Harrisburg on July 3.

Sam Tookoian | Pitcher | Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A Los Angeles AL)

Record: 1-1 ERA: 2.22 G: 27 GS: 0 SV: 12 IP: 28.1 K: 34 WHIP: 1.34

Luke Hill | Infielder | Akron RubberDucks (AA Cleveland)

AVG: .257 AB: 191 H: 49 R: 43 HR: 11 RBI: 45 SB: 9 OPS: .914

Note: Hill was promoted from High-A Lake County to Double-A Akron on June 2. Akron placed him on the 7-day injured list June 30.

Patrick Galle | Pitcher | Peoria Chiefs (High-A St. Louis)

Record: 2-2 ERA: 6.15 G: 28 GS: 0 SV: 6 IP: 33.2 K: 41 WHIP: 1.66

Mason Nichols | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (High-A Tampa Bay)

Record: 3-3 ERA: 3.70 G: 28 GS: 0 SV: 6 IP: 41.1 K: 53 WHIP: 1.33

Will McCausland | Pitcher | Hill City Howlers (A Cleveland)

Record: 2-4 ERA: 5.32 G: 15 GS: 9 SV: 0 IP: 66.0 K: 70 WHIP: 1.36

Note: McCausland was promoted from Single-A Hill City to High-A Lake County on June 22.

Mason Morris | Pitcher | Daytona Tortugas (A Cincinnati)