Ole Miss Adds Proven Big Ten Bat Caleb Koskie From Transfer Portal

Ole Miss added another important piece to its 2027 roster, and it’s a name the staff has been chasing for weeks.

Indiana’s Caleb Koskie has committed to the Rebels, giving Mike Bianco and his staff the big bat and athletic defender they were still looking for as they rebuild after a run to the College World Series.

Koskie checks every box. He’s a 6-foot, 195-pound left-handed hitter from Minnesota and he was one of the most productive players in the Big Ten last season. He hit .372, posted a .461 on-base percentage and a .568 slugging percentage, and put together a 22-game hitting streak that set an Indiana program record. He added 55 hits, 42 RBI, 28 runs, 11 doubles and six home runs.

That’s the type of production Ole Miss needed to replace after losing Tristan Bissetta and Brayden Randle.

Koskie also brings defensive versatility. He played corner outfield for Indiana, but he has the athleticism to handle centerfield. That could, potentially, allow Hayden Federico to move back to the infield. Either way, Koskie gives the Rebels a plug-and-play option who should make an immediate impact.

Caleb Koskie (LF, @IndianaBase). Strong day at the plate yesterday, going 4-for-9 with a double and 4 RBIs. He's got a .902 OPS on the young season. Here's open side video of the 4 hits from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nXjYRpnoAU — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) March 1, 2026

There’s also the pitching angle. Koskie made five appearances on the mound in 2025 before an arm injury, and it remains to be seen whether Ole Miss will explore that again. But the bat and glove alone make him a valuable addition.

And realistically, this feels like the last major portal move for position players.

Ole Miss needed one more proven hitter, and Koskie fits that role.

The rest of the portal work is likely to come on the mound. Seven Rebel pitchers were drafted this week, and that kind of turnover usually leads to another arm or two being added before the roster is finalized.

For now, though, Koskie is the headline. He’s the type of player Ole Miss wanted, the type of player Ole Miss needed and the type of player who can help keep the Rebels in the national conversation next season.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Noah Allen, RHP (Alabama)

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brett Moseley, OF

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers