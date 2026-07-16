Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco coming to the mound against Nevada.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco coming to the mound against Nevada. | Dylan Cohron-HottyToddy.com Images

Ole Miss Adds Proven Big Ten Bat Caleb Koskie From Transfer Portal

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss added another important piece to its 2027 roster, and it’s a name the staff has been chasing for weeks.

Indiana’s Caleb Koskie has committed to the Rebels, giving Mike Bianco and his staff the big bat and athletic defender they were still looking for as they rebuild after a run to the College World Series.

Koskie checks every box. He’s a 6-foot, 195-pound left-handed hitter from Minnesota and he was one of the most productive players in the Big Ten last season. He hit .372, posted a .461 on-base percentage and a .568 slugging percentage, and put together a 22-game hitting streak that set an Indiana program record. He added 55 hits, 42 RBI, 28 runs, 11 doubles and six home runs.

That’s the type of production Ole Miss needed to replace after losing Tristan Bissetta and Brayden Randle.

Koskie also brings defensive versatility. He played corner outfield for Indiana, but he has the athleticism to handle centerfield. That could, potentially, allow Hayden Federico to move back to the infield. Either way, Koskie gives the Rebels a plug-and-play option who should make an immediate impact.

There’s also the pitching angle. Koskie made five appearances on the mound in 2025 before an arm injury, and it remains to be seen whether Ole Miss will explore that again. But the bat and glove alone make him a valuable addition.

And realistically, this feels like the last major portal move for position players.

Ole Miss needed one more proven hitter, and Koskie fits that role.

The rest of the portal work is likely to come on the mound. Seven Rebel pitchers were drafted this week, and that kind of turnover usually leads to another arm or two being added before the roster is finalized.

For now, though, Koskie is the headline. He’s the type of player Ole Miss wanted, the type of player Ole Miss needed and the type of player who can help keep the Rebels in the national conversation next season.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

  • Noah Allen, RHP (Alabama)
  • Blake Ilitch, RHP
  • Brett Moseley, OF
  • Brayden Randle, UTL
  • Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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